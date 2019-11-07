Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

Rugby Australia appoints panel to review 2019 season

Rugby Australia (RA) said on Wednesday it has appointed a panel to review the Wallabies 2019 season, which saw coach Michael Cheika stand down after their World Cup quarter-final defeat to England.

The panel will consist of former Australia internationals Pat Howard and Nathan Sharpe, and four-time Olympian Bo Hanson, and will work with RA Director of Rugby Scott Johnson to deliver the review over the next month.

It had been tasked with reviewing the entire Wallabies program and World Cup campaign and delivering feedback that will be used for the 2020 international season and future Rugby World Cup and Olympic Games campaigns, RA said.

"Twelve months ago Rugby Australia completed a restructure of its High Performance environment," RA Chief Executive Raelene Castle said in a statement.

"Whilst we've made significant progress in a number of areas, the new structure is only in its early stages and still needs time to bed-in completely and show long-term results. Having these three individuals leading the (review) process will provide a well-rounded perspective on the Wallabies program and enable us to take forward any key learnings for delivery into the major tournament preparations."

