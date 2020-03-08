Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

Rugby World Cup 2019 profit estimated at ¥6 billion

0 Comments
TOKYO

The organizers of Rugby World Cup 2019, held in Japan last autumn, are forecasting a profit of at least 6 billion yen ($57 million), an official source said.

The Japan Rugby Football Union and the organizing committee's board of directors will now decide how specifically to use the funds made available by the tournament's success. Stakeholders have already suggested a number of proposals to promote and improve the sport to take advantage of the opportunities created by hosting the World Cup.

The organizing committee announced in December that the forecast ticket revenue would be 37.3 billion yen ($3.54 billion) with total revenue at 67.8 billion yen ($6.44 billion).

The tournament ran from Sept 20 to Nov 2. Over 99 percent of tickets were reportedly sold, and the JRFU has announced its intention of bidding to host another World Cup in the future.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel