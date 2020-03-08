Rugby World Cup 2019 profit estimated at ¥6 billion

rugby union

The organizers of Rugby World Cup 2019, held in Japan last autumn, are forecasting a profit of at least 6 billion yen ($57 million), an official source said.

The Japan Rugby Football Union and the organizing committee's board of directors will now decide how specifically to use the funds made available by the tournament's success. Stakeholders have already suggested a number of proposals to promote and improve the sport to take advantage of the opportunities created by hosting the World Cup.

The organizing committee announced in December that the forecast ticket revenue would be 37.3 billion yen ($3.54 billion) with total revenue at 67.8 billion yen ($6.44 billion).

The tournament ran from Sept 20 to Nov 2. Over 99 percent of tickets were reportedly sold, and the JRFU has announced its intention of bidding to host another World Cup in the future.

© KYODO