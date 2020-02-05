Scotland to host All Blacks, Argentina and Japan in November

rugby union

Scotland will host the All Blacks, Argentina and Japan in three tests in November, Scottish Rugby confirmed on Wednesday.

The series begins with Argentina's visit to Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Nov 7, Japan a week later and the clash against the All Blacks on Nov 21.

Scotland lost to Japan at last year's World Cup, when the tournament hosts beat them for the first time in the pool stage decider to send the Brave Blossoms into the knockout stages at Scotland's expense.

"To host Argentina, Japan and New Zealand at BT Murrayfield following our games against England and France in the Six Nations provides fantastic challenges," coach Gregor Townsend said in a statement.

Scotland, who lost their Six Nations opener in Ireland last weekend, are preparing for a Calcutta Cup clash against England in Edinburgh on Saturday.

