Smothering defense carries Wild Knights to League One title

Smothering defense and two unanswered tries carried Saitama Wild Knights to an 18-12 win over Tokyo Sungoliath in the inaugural League One championship final Sunday.

Marika Koroibete and Dylan Riley crossed for the Robbie Deans-coached Wild Knights, who prevented the No. 1 regular-season team scoring a five-pointer at Tokyo's National Stadium.

Second-place Saitama finished the season as the only unbeaten side on the pitch, having forfeited their season's first two games under coronavirus safety rules. They ultimately proved worthy of top billing by once again overcoming Sungoliath in a replay of last year's Top League final, won 31-26 by Wild Knights.

Damian McKenzie kept Sungoliath in the contest with perfect 4-from-4 kicking, but the star All Blacks playmaker was crucially denied a try before halftime when Saitama flyhalf Takuya Yamasawa's last-ditch tackle made him drop the ball at the line.

Player-of-the-match Koroibete went over in the 28th minute, with the Wild Knights spreading quick ball to the left before scrumhalf Keisuke Uchida sent the Wallabies attacking weapon into space down the touchline.

A constant threat with his battering-ram runs, Koroibete soon after had a try wiped away, with the television match official finding a knock-on in the lead-up.

The try was the second overturned by the TMO before halftime for Wild Knights, whose time in attacking territory was limited by Sungoliath's kicking game.

"Obviously (Sungoliath's) approach was very much to use field position and pressure us, attack the breakdown, try and produce penalties," Deans said. "They wanted to deny us the ability to strike from their half, and it was effective to a large extent."

Australian-born center Riley crossed in the 73rd minute after Wild Knights moved into scoring position from a Sungoliath penalty for collapsing the scrum.

Sungoliath head coach Milton Haig said the game had turned on a few pivotal moments, including Yamasawa's try-saving tackle on McKenzie, but credited Saitama for their stifling defensive performance.

"We had a couple of opportunities where we just couldn't quite get our execution right," Haig said. "But again, you've got probably the best defensive side in (Saitama), they rely on their D so much and they're deserved victors."

Saitama's former Saracens lock George Kruis hung up his boots after the match, ending a career that included 45 caps for England.

