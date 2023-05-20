Spears win 1st ever rugby title

rugby union

Spears Funabashi Tokyo Bay won their first ever piece of silverware and became the second team to have their name inscribed on the Japan Rugby League One trophy as they beat Saitama Wild Knights 17-15 at National Stadium on Saturday.

A try by Haruto Kida and four penalties from Bernard Foley secured the win in front of 41,794 fans as Spears made the most of an error-filled performance from the defending champions.

Kida, who had been on the end of a crunching tackle from Marika Koroibete earlier in the game, was on hand to take an inch-perfect kick pass from man-of-the-match Harumichi Tatekawa in the 69th minute to score the all-important try.

Tries earlier in the half by Shota Horie and Tomoki Osada had seen Wild Knights take the lead for the first time. But a continuation of their errors and some dogged defense from Spears saw Frans Ludeke's men hold on for the win.

