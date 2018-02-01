Suntory cancels contract of ex-Wallaby Smith over alleged assault

Australian rugby legend George Smith will no longer play for Suntory Sungoliath after the club said Thursday it had canceled the player's contract for his alleged assault of a taxi driver late last year.

The 37-year-old flanker was arrested on Dec 31 on suspicion of punching a male driver in the face and chest in a western Tokyo suburb after the driver pursued him for fleeing without paying his 10,000 yen fare.

He was released after 18 days in custody, with prosecutors deciding not to indict him.

In a statement on their website, Suntory said they made the decision to cancel Smith's contract as of Jan 31, treating the incident as a grave matter despite the fact Smith had not been prosecuted.

"In addition to the victim and those involved, we sincerely apologize to the many people to whom we have caused trouble," Suntory said in a statement.

The 2017-18 Top League champions also said they would conduct "thorough education for athletes and team staff" to avoid any similar situations in the future.

Smith, who has 111 caps for Australia, was the first player to win back-to-back MVP awards in the Top League, a feat he accomplished in the 2011-2012 and 2012-2013 seasons.

He rejoined Suntory in May 2016 after playing for the Tokyo-based team between 2011 and 2014, when he was the highest-paid Australian rugby player in Japan. A back injury sidelined him for much of the past season.

He was in police custody on Jan 13 when Suntory beat Panasonic Wild Knights and claimed their second straight Top League championship.

