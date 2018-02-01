Suntory cancels contract of ex-Wallaby Smith over alleged assault

Australian rugby legend George Smith will no longer play for Suntory Sungoliath after the club said Thursday it had canceled the player's contract for his alleged assault of a taxi driver late last year.
The 37-year-old flanker was arrested on Dec 31 on suspicion of punching a male driver in the face and chest in a western Tokyo suburb after the driver pursued him for fleeing without paying his 10,000 yen fare.
He was released after 18 days in custody, with prosecutors deciding not to indict him.
In a statement on their website, Suntory said they made the decision to cancel Smith's contract as of Jan 31, treating the incident as a grave matter despite the fact Smith had not been prosecuted.
"In addition to the victim and those involved, we sincerely apologize to the many people to whom we have caused trouble," Suntory said in a statement.
The 2017-18 Top League champions also said they would conduct "thorough education for athletes and team staff" to avoid any similar situations in the future.
Smith, who has 111 caps for Australia, was the first player to win back-to-back MVP awards in the Top League, a feat he accomplished in the 2011-2012 and 2012-2013 seasons.
He rejoined Suntory in May 2016 after playing for the Tokyo-based team between 2011 and 2014, when he was the highest-paid Australian rugby player in Japan. A back injury sidelined him for much of the past season.
He was in police custody on Jan 13 when Suntory beat Panasonic Wild Knights and claimed their second straight Top League championship.© KYODO
GW
Idiot! Good call Suntory!!
Cricky
18 days in custody? 18 for a punch in the face, not justifying the action just pointing out that 18 days seems too much. Having been beaten to the ground many times, not a great fighter. 18 days seems obtuse to say the least.
bjohnson23
Good call but in this case it was harsh only because he was a foreigner. If one of our had done this, then nothing would have happened except maybe a fine and suspension if that. The training well its no secret it will only apply to the foreigners on the team as no citizen of Japan would dare conduct themselves in this manner.
BurakuminDes
The right move by Suntory. Perhaps George was a little too fond of their product? Well, he is going to be $500,000 poorer now, as he had one season to run on his contract. It is probably about time Japanese rugby did their due diligence on some of these blokes coming over for an easy payday in an easy league. Smith is no cleanskin, and is well-known to be a thug on the drink. He had an assault charge in a Canberra nightclub a decade back.
I hope the taxi driver milked him for all the Yen he could.
Civitas Sine Suffragio
Typical aussie, gets all aggro when drinking but actually runs away when it comes to a proper fight
smithinjapan
Good news, but I can't say I see quite the same response when it's a Japanese athlete. Look at the Olympic swimmer who was caught this month for having had assaulted a teammate for months on end last year, and he only got a suspension until the end of March. Gotta have him ready for Tokyo, I guess! And that's only one example. We could get into Sumo, but hey...
tonymax
Hats off to all Corporates who cancel endorsement contracts of professional players of any sport who think they are above the law. I am hoping other sportsmen and women view this as an example to behave themselves!!!
SaikoPhysco
The guy was probably drinking, in a bad mood, and might have thought the Driver was running up the fare. It was definitely not his best night and I'll bet he regrets his actions. I'd be willing to bet most of us have had our bad nights.... just not as bad as his. What he did was 100% wrong... but if this was the 1st time he's ever had a problem then I think we shouldn't be so harsh.
thepersoniamnow
Saikopsycho
As an adult you don’t get away with punching people who are way weaker, poorer, and older than you.
That guy is probably large and strong enough to whoop 2 regular men’s butts much less deck an old guy in the face because you don’t wanna pay.
For small illegal things that don’t hurt others, I agree, punishments are silly, but violence and thievery are not.