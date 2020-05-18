Sunwolves aiming to compete in Australia from July

rugby union

Japan's Sunwolves are aiming to participate in a tournament scheduled to start in July between Super Rugby teams in Australia.

The Sunwolves' final season in Super Rugby was cut short when the new coronavirus pandemic forced the suspension in March of the competition involving teams from Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. But the newly planned tournament has given them a new life, provided they are allowed to enter Australia.

The Sunwolves, who were in Australia when the season was canceled, temporarily disbanded and the players were sent home. At that point, any further play this year seemed unlikely, but the success of Australia and New Zealand in controlling the health crisis has paved the way for the resumption of competitive rugby in both countries.

In addition to the Sunwolves, the Australian competition would likely include former Super Rugby outfit, the Perth-based Western Force. New Zealand, too, is planning a domestic competition involving its Super Rugby teams.

Although the Sunwolves' participation would give Japan a much-needed morale boost, the availability of players may be an issue, as team members comprise seven different nationalities. Australian entry restrictions, including quarantine rules, may limit who can take part and how much practice time is available to a team from outside of the country.

And because the expedition will last for more than two months with no home games in Japan, the financial burden is likely to be heavy.

Sunwolves CEO Yuji Watase said the squad will probably trim down from around 40 members to 30.

Due to the cancelation of the Top League season and Japan's summer tests, a Japanese team playing anywhere would be big news.

"Fans and players feel the same about this," Watase said. "We have to do this if there is a chance."

