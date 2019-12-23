Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Sonny Bill Williams Photo: AFP/File
sports

NZ rugby star Sonny Bill Williams follows Ozil in China criticism

0 Comments
By ISABEL INFANTES
WELLINGTON

New Zealand rugby superstar Sonny Bill Williams followed Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil in criticising China's treatment of its Uighur minority Monday, while lamenting that some had chosen money over "humanity".

As the fallout from Ozil's condemnation of China's crackdown on Muslim minorities continues, Williams -- a double rugby union World Cup winner with the All Blacks who converted to Islam -- weighed in.

"It's a sad time when we choose economic benefits over humanity," he posted on Twitter, with an illustration of a hand emblazoned with the Chinese flag gripping another hand with the flag of "East Turkestan" --the term many Uighur separatists use for Xinjiang -- and dripping with blood.

China had responded furiously to Ozil's attack on Beijing policies that human rights groups and experts say have seen widespread human rights abuses and an estimated one million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities jailed.

Ozil was deleted from Chinese versions of the popular Pro Evolution Soccer computer game and Chinese state television pulled the broadcast of an Arsenal match against Manchester City.

In a similar episode, China moved in October to punish the NBA's Houston Rockets after its general manager Daryl Morey tweeted support for Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters.

Ozil had tweeted in Turkish: "Korans are being burnt... Mosques are being shut down... Muslim schools are being banned... Religious scholars are being killed one by one... Brothers are forcefully being sent to camps."

"The Muslims are silent. Their voice is not heard," he wrote against a blue backdrop with a white crescent moon -- the flag of East Turkestan.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel