Top League quarterfinal off after 22 COVID-19 cases at Ricoh

TOKYO

The May 9 Top League playoff quarterfinal between Ricoh Black Rams and Suntory Sungoliath has been canceled after 22 Ricoh players tested positive for COVID-19, the Japan Rugby Football Union said Saturday.

The JRFU made the decision after confirming Ricoh cannot register the required 23 players for the game at Showa Denko Dome Oita. It said the game will not be played on an alternative date.

Suntory will officially advance to the May 16 semifinal provided they can register 23 players on Friday.

Ricoh reported Wednesday that nine players tested positive before 13 more positive tests returned.

Wow, what are the chances that out of around 1000 cases per day in Tokyo, 22 are from the same team?

Maybe if they did enough testing, the 1000 could turn into 10,000 or 20,000 per day?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

