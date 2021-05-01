Top League quarterfinal off after 22 COVID-19 cases at Ricoh

rugby union

The May 9 Top League playoff quarterfinal between Ricoh Black Rams and Suntory Sungoliath has been canceled after 22 Ricoh players tested positive for COVID-19, the Japan Rugby Football Union said Saturday.

The JRFU made the decision after confirming Ricoh cannot register the required 23 players for the game at Showa Denko Dome Oita. It said the game will not be played on an alternative date.

Suntory will officially advance to the May 16 semifinal provided they can register 23 players on Friday.

Ricoh reported Wednesday that nine players tested positive before 13 more positive tests returned.

