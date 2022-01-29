Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

Wild Knights late comeback stuns Steelers

KOBE

Two late tries by Marika Koroibete and another at the final hooter by Japan's Shota Horie delivered Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights a dramatic 41-37 come-from-behind victory over Kobelco Kobe Steelers in Saturday's League One action.

The Wild Knights, the final champions of Japan's previous top-tier competition, the Top League, have now won twice after forfeiting their first two games due to coronavirus infections.

Two minutes after Aaron Cruden kicked a 66th-minute penalty to bring his point total for the day to 22 and give the Steelers a 37-22 lead, Australia international Koroibete scored his first League One try.

The wing added his second a few minutes later, with Japan international Rikiya Matsuda adding the extras to trim the deficit to three points.

Horie, named man of the match after coming on in the second half, scored his try in the 80th minute with Matsuda converting to complete the scoreline.

The visitors at Kobe Universiade Stadium trailed 14-0 after giving up two tries in the first 10 minutes when careless passes were intercepted.

"It's good to be playing in front of crowds again after going those two weeks without games," Panasonic prop Keita Inagaki said.

Elsewhere, South Africa hooker Malcolm Marx bagged a hat trick of tries as Kubota Spears Funabashi Tokyo Bay powered past NEC Green Rockets Tokatsu 59-26.

Tian Falcon kicked 16 points for Toyota Verblitz in a 33-23 win over Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo.

