First tickets for 2019 Rugby World Cup to go on sale

The requested article has expired, and is no longer available. Any related articles, and user comments are shown below.
- External Link
- http://www.rugbyworldcup.com/tickets.
The requested article has expired, and is no longer available. Any related articles, and user comments are shown below.
2 Comments
Login to comment
robert maes
If you publish an article like this, how about a link to the ticket sales page ? The LOC has made the ticket sales already as transparent as oatmeal with brown sugar, so a bit of guidance would help a lot of people, including me.
To many packages, to many different launch dates for too many formats.. its a mess
pfaulkne
https://tickets.rugbyworldcup.com/showProductList.html