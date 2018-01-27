Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby world cup 2019

First tickets for 2019 Rugby World Cup to go on sale

2 Comments
By Jack Tarrant
LONDON

The requested article has expired, and is no longer available. Any related articles, and user comments are shown below.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Mie Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

If you publish an article like this, how about a link to the ticket sales page ?  The LOC has made the ticket sales already as transparent as oatmeal with brown sugar, so a bit of guidance would help a lot of people, including me.

To many packages, to many different launch dates for too many formats.. its a mess

0 ( +0 / -0 )

https://tickets.rugbyworldcup.com/showProductList.html

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2019 Rugby World Cup

A Gourmet Guide to Yokohama West Gate

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining