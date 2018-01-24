Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

England's injury problems continue ahead of Six Nations

1 Comment
By PETER PARKS
LONDON

The requested article has expired, and is no longer available. Any related articles, and user comments are shown below.

© 2018 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Mie Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

the english getting their excuses for losing in early!! C'mon Ireland although Scotland could be this years dark horse.Hopefully the frogs will still be crap

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

2019 Rugby World Cup

A Gourmet Guide to Yokohama West Gate

GaijinPot Blog