Suntory bag all the silverware following thrilling final

The requested article has expired, and is no longer available. Any related articles, and user comments are shown below.© KYODO
Suntory bag all the silverware following thrilling finalTOKYO
©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.
The requested article has expired, and is no longer available. Any related articles, and user comments are shown below.© KYODO
2 Comments
Login to comment
robert maes
I must have seen a totally different game. i admit i only saw the 2nd half but it was full of mistakes, ball turnovers with Panasonic dropping the ball 3 times in the last 2 meters before the try line. Suntory defending only. I would say it was a boring game but kept interesting as the score remained close.
goldorak
Actually thought it was a good, intense game with a solid defensive effort on both sides which is what you expect in finals footy. Panasonic will rue their missed opportunities in the 2nd half though, especially their last 5m lineout. Thought Giteau had a very strong game, 2 try-assists in the first half and very strong defence in the 2nd.