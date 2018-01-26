Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby world cup 2019

First tickets for 2019 Rugby World Cup to go on sale

0 Comments
By Jack Tarrant
LONDON

Fans from around the world will be able to purchase tickets for the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup from Saturday.

General ballot applications for Team Packs and Stadium Packs -- allowing fans to follow their favourite team through the group stage or base themselves in a particular host city -- will go on sale.

Applications will be accepted until the middle of February.

Tickets for the tournament had previously only been available to a select number of people who are members of the "Japan rugby family" or Japanese club team supporters.

A World Rugby spokesman said there had been strong demand for tickets in Japan and he expected the same level of excitement globally in the ticket packs to be launched on Saturday.

“Excitement across Japan is building," the spokesman said. "On Friday, the organising committee launched the official mascot and we are seeing a great deal of host city engagement, which points to a tournament that will deliver an exceptional experience for travelling fans.”

Japan 2019 represents the first time the Rugby World Cup will be held in Asia and also the first time it will be hosted by a country outside the traditional heartlands of the sport in western Europe and the southern hemisphere.

The tournament will be held from Sept 20 – Nov 2, 2019.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tax Issues in Japanese Real Estate Investment

Jan 30th (Tues), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 27-28

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Love In Japan: 2 Keys To Making Multilingual Relationships Work

Savvy Tokyo

Temples

Ryozen Kannon

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Soramachi

Theme Parks

Ninja Village Hizen Yumekaido

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Families

Confessions & Confusions: My Strategies For Handling A Whiny Adolescent

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s Schools Are In Total Denial Over Diversity

GaijinPot Blog

Travel Inspiration for Japan’s 8 Holiday Weekends in 2018

GaijinPot Blog