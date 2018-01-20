Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Pocock's return to Australian rugby delayed by operation

SYDNEY

David Pocock's return to Australian rugby from his year-long sabbatical will be delayed after the Wallabies loose forward had knee surgery, Super Rugby side the ACT Brumbies said on Sunday.

The 29-year-old flanker, who missed the best part of two seasons with knee injuries in 2013 and 2014, picked up the latest problem while playing in Japan after being given the year off from Super Rugby and tests to pursue his own interests.

Pocock is likely to miss at least four rounds of the Super Rugby season, which gets underway with an all-South Africa round on Feb 17.

"Following consultation with his orthopedic surgeon, (we) were informed that it would be in the best interest of both parties that he underwent a minor operative procedure," the Brumbies said in a statement.

"The surgery took place yesterday ... and identified damage to his meniscus. His timeline for return to play is up to three months. After appropriate post-operative rehabilitation, David is expected to make a full recovery."

An ever-present in the Australia back row when fit, Pocock will be a key part of coach Michael Cheika's plans for the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

