Former All Black Cruden set for spell on the sidelines Photo: AFP/File
rugby union

All Black Cruden out for up to a month

By PASCAL GUYOT
MONTPELLIER, France

New Zealand international fly-half Aaron Cruden will be out for up to a month with a torn thigh muscle, his club Montpellier said on Monday.

The 29-year-old lasted 24 minutes of Sunday's crucial 30-29 victory away to Clermont that allowed Montpellier to retain first place in the Top 14 table.

With the Six Nations due to start this weekend, Cruden is likely to miss only one match, away to Oyonnax on February 17.

Cruden, who has been capped 50 times by the All Blacks, joined Montpellier this season after five years at the Chiefs in his homeland, with whom he twice won the Super Rugby title.

