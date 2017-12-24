Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Brunel told AFP that his immediate aim was to win the Six Nations, saying: "Perhaps in the past we have focused too much on the World Cup and not on the present moment and that is the Six Nations" Photo: AFP/File
rugby union

Brunel replaces sacked Noves as France coach

0 Comments
By Nicolas KIENAST
PARIS

Guy Noves was sacked on Wednesday as France coach after two torrid years at the helm with former Italy boss Jacques Brunel named as his successor, French rugby federation president Bernard Laporte announced.

Brunel, 63, joins the national set-up from Top 14 side Bordeaux-Begles just five weeks before France face Ireland in their Six Nations opener.

His contract stretches to the 2019 World Cup in Japan, Laporte told a press conference at a Paris hotel, and he will be assisted in a break from tradition before each game by "a pool of five or six" Top 14 coaches.

Brunel told AFP that his immediate aim was to win the Six Nations.

"We have to start with the simple things," he said. "Perhaps in the past we have focused too much on the World Cup and not on the present moment and that is the Six Nations.

"Every year, France must be competitive for the final victory."

Laporte hailed Brunel for his passion "of man and rugby".

"That's his major strength. He is able to assume this responsibility which is not an easy one. He has broad shoulders and experience," said the French rugby chief.

Noves, also 63, suffers the ignominy of becoming the first Les Bleus manager in history to be axed.

He has paid the price for the worst record of any France coach with a meagre seven wins from 22 matches (21 Tests), alongside 14 defeats and a humiliating home draw with 2019 World Cup hosts Japan.

Under his watch France lost six consecutive games between June and November this year.

"We couldn't continue heading towards the wall. We had to return to the table to find new solutions, because a France team that is not winning means a federation and a sport is dying," Laporte commented.

Brunel was once ex France boss Laporte's right-hand man as forwards coach from 2001-2007.

He took Perpignan to the French league title in 2009 and spent five years in charge of Italy between 2011 and 2016 before switching to Bordeaux.

Brunel will officially begin the task of rebuilding the national side next week, Laporte said, after his final match as Bordeaux coach against Stade Francais on Saturday.

Explaining the new system of assistants Laporte said: "We want to put in place a monitoring group for internationals of coaches who have players called up, because clubs and the France team can no longer exist apart.

"There will be technical meetings, asking what are we doing with France? How are we playing? We no longer want a situation where on one side we have the management, on the other the clubs, and in the middle the players."

Noves was appointed by Laporte's predecessor Pierre Camou after the debacle of France's 62-13 drubbing by New Zealand in the quarter-finals of the 2015 World Cup.

He appeared an obvious choice, boasting an impressive domestic track record with 10 French titles and four European Cup triumphs during his time with Toulouse.

His assistants, Yannick Bru (forwards coach) and Jean-Frederic Dubois (backs), were also relieved of their duties.

© 2017 AFP

©2017 GPlusMedia Inc.

Find out more!

Taxes suddenly got interesting with the Furusato Nozei incentive scheme

en.furumaru.jp

View More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Fratelli Paradiso

Japan 101: Tips and Tricks to Get You Through the Winter

GaijinPot Blog

9 Onsen in Kansai Where Men and Women Can Bathe Together

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Saving Face: 7 Japanese Tips for Soft and Glowing Skin this Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Lifestyle

The Holiday Dilemma: With Whom and Where To Spend them With Family

Savvy Tokyo

Temples

Shinnyo-do Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Food and Drink

Ponshukan

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Japan’s best Mojito for ¥300!

300Bar Next

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Uncategorized

Gourmet Specials on weekends only

Insight Japan Today