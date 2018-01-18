Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 file photo, England's head coach Eddie Jones smiles during an England rugby union team training session at a school in London. England coach Eddie Jones has agreed to a two-year contract extension that will keep him in one of rugby's most high-profile jobs until 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
rugby union

Depleted England selects 8 uncapped players for 6 Nations

0 Comments
LONDON

A slew of injuries and suspensions has forced England to select eight uncapped players in its 35-man squad for the first match of its Six Nations title defense.

England coach Eddie Jones says the absences will "test the depth and quality of English rugby, but that is a great challenge to have."

No. 8s Billy Vunipola and Nathan Hughes, flanker James Haskell and winger Elliot Daly are among the 13 players listed by England as unavailable for the match against Italy on Feb. 4. Four of the absentees are loosehead props.

The newcomers are: props Alec Hepburn and Lewis Boyce; hooker Tom Dunn; back-rowers Gary Graham and Zach Mercer; center Harry Mallinder; winger Nathan Earle; and fullback Marcus Smith.

Mercer is likely to start in the absence of Vunipola and Hughes.

The England squad will travel to Portugal on Sunday to begin a week-long camp ahead of the trip to Rome.

Squad:

Forwards: Lewis Boyce, Dan Cole, Tom Dunn, Jamie George, Gary Graham, Dylan Hartley, Alec Hepburn, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, George Kruis, Courtney Lawes, Joe Launchbury, Zach Mercer, Chris Robshaw, Sam Simmonds, Kyle Sinckler, Sam Underhill, Mako Vunipola, Harry Williams.

Backs: Mike Brown, Danny Care, Nathan Earle, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Jonathan Joseph, Alex Lozowski, Harry Mallinder, Jonny May, Jack Nowell, Henry Slade, Marcus Smith, Denny Solomona, Ben Te'o, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tax Issues in Japanese Real Estate Investment

Jan 30th (Tues), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Sawara: A Step Back In Time To An Elegant Old Edo

Savvy Tokyo

Hiking

Mount Hiei

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Robot Restaurant

Lifestyle

Facing The ‘Two-Year Mark’ In Japan: Should I Stay or Should I Go?

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

9 Tokyo-Based Organizations You Can Volunteer For

Savvy Tokyo

Zoos and Aquariums

Numazu Deep Sea Aquarium & Coelacanth Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

The Smartest Answer Isn’t Always the Best One: 5 Tips for ALT Interviews

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free small dish!

GARB LEAVES

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Japan Wanderlust: 6 Amazing Mountains to Climb Under 1,000 Meters

GaijinPot Blog