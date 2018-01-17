France's Bastareaud gets three-week ban for homophobic comments

France center Mathieu Bastareaud has been suspended for three weeks for making homophobic comments during Toulon's Champions Cup win over Benetton Treviso on Sunday, and will miss the start of next month's Six Nations.
Bastareaud was cited for "verbally abusing the Benetton Rugby flanker, Sebastian Negri Da Oleggio, in the 80th minute of the match in contravention of Law 9.12," European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said in a statement on Wednesday.
The ban for Bastareaud, who apologised on social media for his remarks, followed an independent EPCR Disciplinary Hearing and means he will miss his country's opening Six Nations game against Ireland on Feb 3.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
cla68
What did he say?
robert maes
O come' on,
it has never been different and never will, what is said between players in the heat of a game, is mostly not really meant as it is spoken. It is an unguarded moment most of the time. The guy should apologize and that 's it.
On the field talk and dressing room talk has to stay there, stop this ridiculous social correctness which actually is not correct at all. " dirty home, fat ass, little dick,... all of us, ever played sport have been called it or have called it. Can not wait to hear the abuse on this comment, but it is real and it is ok like this
chisineko
Verbal taunts are a time honored method used to gain advantage over an opponent. Extensively utilized in historical warfare. Those unable to tolerate psychological attacks prior to and during contests are perhaps not really fit to compete.