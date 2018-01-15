Scotland name four uncapped players in Six Nations squad

rugby union

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend named four uncapped players and recalled several experienced ones in his 40-man squad for the Six Nations championship.

Fullback Blair Kinghorn, scrumhalf Nathan Fowles, and props Murray McCallum and D'Arcy Rae were called up with long-serving scrumhalf Greig Laidlaw and lock Richie Gray among those returning to the fold.

Laidlaw, Gray and centre Mark Bennett, who have 142 caps between them, last played for Scotland in the 2017 Six Nations before suffering injury problems.

"We welcome Blair Kinghorn into our group for the first time... and also three of our most experienced players in Richie Gray, Greig Laidlaw and Scott Lawson," Townsend said.

"We are looking forward to working with them and the rest of the squad to ensure that we build on the momentum the players generated in 2017."

Back-row forward John Barclay will continue to captain Scotland, who will be confident ahead of the tournament after victories over Australia and Samoa in November along with a narrow defeat by New Zealand.

Scotland begin their Six Nations campaign against Wales in Cardiff on Feb 3.

