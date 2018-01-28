Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

England's Vunipola works on scrummaging skills ahead of Six Nations

0 Comments
LONDON

England's Mako Vunipola is taking the recent criticism of his performances in his stride and working on his scrummaging skills as he bids to help the team retain the Six Nations title.

The Saracens player is England's only available experienced option at loosehead prop ahead of their tournament opener against Italy on Feb 4, with Joe Marler suspended and Ellis Genge and Matt Mullan out injured.

The Saracens pack conceded six scrum penalties against Ospreys in their European Champions Cup clash earlier this month, with Vunipola putting in a poor performance.

"I don't think the criticism has been unfair," he told the BBC on Sunday. "I've had to take a look at myself in the last couple of weeks and go back to the drawing board.

"A few games have gone away a bit from what we were trying to work on as a team, and scrums are becoming an even tougher battle now."

With his younger brother Billy out with a broken arm, Vunipola's ball-carrying skills have become even more important for England and the 27-year-old is working with coaches Ian Peel at Saracens and England's Neal Hatley to get back on track.

"Neal is constantly messaging me, coming down to the club," Vunipola added. "Little things, where you feel you're doing one thing right, but there are other small things you could be doing better."

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tax Issues in Japanese Real Estate Investment

Jan 30th (Tues), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Shopping

Namba Parks

GaijinPot Travel

Travel Inspiration for Japan’s 8 Holiday Weekends in 2018

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 27-28

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

Culture

Japan’s Schools Are In Total Denial Over Diversity

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Recipe: Spiced Butternut Squash Soup

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Pizza Bar Harajuku

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Lifestyle

Love In Japan: 2 Keys To Making Multilingual Relationships Work

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Theme Parks

Ninja Village Hizen Yumekaido

GaijinPot Travel