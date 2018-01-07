Rugby World Cup 2019 official supporter tour package sales begin

January 2018 marks an exciting milestone for fans on the road to Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan with the launch of official supporter tour package sales.

With Asia’s first Rugby World Cup set to deliver a unique experience for fans, demand is expected to be high as 21 leading official travel agents begin their sales program.

To mark the milestone, the new official supporter tours program website has been launched by Sports Travel and Hospitality (STH) Limited at www.rugbyworldcup.com/supportertours, where all the official agent details and on-sale dates can be found.

As with previous Rugby World Cups, the packages will cater for every need and budget with a wide range of experiences offered, ensuring that Japan 2019 will deliver an unforgettable experience with a rugby and Asian fusion.

While some of the official travel agents will not begin sales in January, sales launched Monday in major markets such as Argentina, Australia, France and New Zealand.

It is not just international fans who can purchase supporter tour packages. Fans based in Japan can purchase ticket-inclusive packages via Japan Travel Bureau from the end of January, as was the case for England fans in 2015.

World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont said: “Today represents an exciting and important milestone for rugby fans around the world. The launch of official supporter tours means that fans can now guarantee their place at Rugby World Cup 2019, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be at the heart of Asia’s first Rugby World Cup and a unique sporting and travel experience.”

The supporter tour program officially kicks off the public ticket sales process and fans can now register to create a ticketing account (necessary for all ticket sales phases with the exception of supporter tours and hospitality) via www.rugbyworldcup.com/tickets.

MasterCard, as a worldwide partner of Rugby World Cup 2019, is offering those who apply for tickets using their MasterCard the chance to receive a double entry in the ticketing ballot for the opportunity to secure tickets to each of the matches they apply for.

The key dates for fans are:

Official Supporter Tours

· From January via official travel agents (full details www.rugbyworldcup.com/supportertours)

Team Pack and Stadium Pack Sales (full details www.rugbyworldcup.com/tickets)

· 19-26 January, 2018: Rugby family in Japan priority ballot applications for Team Packs and Stadium Packs

· 27 January – 12 February, 2018: General ballot applications for Team Packs and Stadium Packs – open to anyone around the world

(All sales phases will start at 10:00 and close at 23:59 (Japan time) on the advertised dates)

Official Hospitality Packages

· 1 February 2018: Official hospitality packages on sale ( full details www.rugbyworldcup.com/hospitality)

Priority Sales for individual match tickets (full details www.rugbyworldcup.com/tickets)

· 19 February – 12 March, 2018: Rugby Family in Japan priority ballot applications

· 19 March – 12 April, 2018: Host City Residents priority ballot applications

· 19 April – 12 May, 2018: Rugby Friends in Japan priority ballot applications

· 19 May – 26 June, 2018: Supporters’ Club/Front Row members priority ballot applications

(All sales phases will start at 10:00 and close at 23:59 (Japan time) on the advertised dates)

General global individual match ticket sales (full details www.rugbyworldcup.com/tickets)

· 19 September – 12 November 2018: General global ballot applications

· 19 January 2019: Real-time first-come-first-served individual ticket sales

(All sales phases will start at 10:00 and close at 23:59 Japan time on the advertised dates)

