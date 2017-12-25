Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Scotland prop Berghan to miss Six Nations opener after 6-week ban

EDINBURGH, Scotland

Tighthead prop Simon Berghan will miss Scotland's Six Nations rugby opener in February after receiving a six-week ban for stamping on the head of international teammate Fraser Brown.

Berghan was red-carded for the incident just six minutes into Edinburgh's Pro14 match against Glasgow last weekend.

A Pro14 disciplinary committee on Thursday reduced the ban from a maximum 12 weeks because Brown wasn't seriously hurt, and Berghan apologized to Brown.

Berghan is free to play the day after Scotland's match against Wales on Feb. 3 in Cardiff.

He made his debut in the Six Nations this year, and earned his first start last month in the win over Australia.

