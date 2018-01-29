Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Erich Eichorn
rugby world cup 2019

Uruguay in strong position to qualify for Rugby World Cup 2019

VANCOUVER

Uruguay opened the Rugby World Cup 2019 Americas 2 qualifying series with a well-deserved 38-29 win against Canada in Vancouver. They travel home to Montevideo where, next Saturday, it will be decided who advances to Pool D in Japan 2019 with Australia, Wales, Georgia and Fiji.

Their win also gave them five points in what doubled as the opening match of the 2018 Americas Rugby Championship.

The 16,132 spectators under the roof at BC Place enjoyed a great game of rugby that saw the lead change five times, with eight tries and a penalty try scored. While both teams tried to play open rugby, the Canadians found it hard to unsettle the low tackling defence of a committed Teros side.

Next Saturday, at the Charrúa Stadium, with the Webb Ellis Trophy in attendance, Uruguay will need to defend their nine-point lead against what will be a fired up Canadian side that will want to avoid going to the RWC 2019 repechage tournament.

“We are happy but this is the first half and we are now at half-time. We respect the Canadians and know they will be fired up for the second game," said Uruguay captain Juan Manuel Gaminara.

The first round of the ARC 2018 will be completed next weekend when Chile host Brazil and defending champions USA take on Argentina XV in California.

