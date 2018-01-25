Wales suffer new blow as Webb set to miss Six Nations

rugby union

Rhys Webb joined a growing Wales injury list ahead of the Six Nations, with the scrum-half in danger of missing the entire tournament with a knee problem.

A Welsh Rugby Union statement issued Thursday said the scrum-half had been released from the Wales squad with a knee injury that would "restrict" his involvement in the Six Nations.

The 29-year-old has now been replaced in Warren Gatland's squad by the uncapped Tomos Williams.

Wales could be without as many as nine senior players when they begin their campaign against Scotland in Cardiff on February 3.

And they are likely to still have injury problems when they face reigning champions England at Twickenham the following week.

© 2018 AFP