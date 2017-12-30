Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australia's Karmichael Hunt, a former rugby league international, made his Wallaby debut this year Photo: AFP/File
rugby union

Wallabies star Hunt arrested for drug possession: report

0 Comments
By Peter Parks
SYDNEY

High-profile Wallabies star Karmichael Hunt has been arrested, reportedly for possessing drugs, with Rugby Australia on Saturday launching an investigation into the incident.

Hunt, a former rugby league international who made his Wallaby debut this year, was detained along with another man in Brisbane early on Saturday morning.

He was allegedly caught with a white powder, which Sydney's Daily Telegraph and other media said was cocaine.

"Rugby Australia has today been made aware of an incident involving Wallabies and Queensland Reds back Karmichael Hunt in Brisbane overnight," the sport's governing body said in a statement.

"It is understood Hunt was arrested and has subsequently been released by Queensland Police.

"Rugby Australia takes all matters relating to the off-field behavior of its players seriously and has commenced an investigation into the incident in conjunction with the Queensland Rugby Union."

The Telegraph said he was due to appear in court on January 29, charged with two counts of drug possession.

It is not the first time Hunt had been in trouble with the law.

He was banned for six weeks and fined Aus$30,000 (U.S.$23,500) by the Reds in 2015 after pleading guilty to four charges of cocaine possession.

As well as his club fine, he was stripped of the Reds' vice-captaincy and ordered to pay Aus$2,500 by magistrates on Queensland's Gold Coast.

Despite the setback, he managed to re-establish himself at the Reds, and made his Wallabies debut this year, becoming one of the stars of Australia's home Tests in June.

© 2017 AFP

©2017 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tax Issues in Japanese Real Estate Investment

Jan 30th (Tues), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Purchase food/drink tax free!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Get a free beer!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Lifestyle

Hall of Fame: The Best Of Savvy Tokyo For 2017

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Buy 3 get 1 free!

BARKT

5 Recommended Places to See the First Sunrise of 2018 in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Shopping

American Village

GaijinPot Travel

GaijinPot’s Top 10 Japan Destinations in 2017

GaijinPot Blog

Popular

Tsunoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Saving Face: 7 Japanese Tips for Soft and Glowing Skin this Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Change Your Luck for the Better with the Power of Omamori

GaijinPot Blog