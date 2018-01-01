World Rugby launches simplified law book

rugby union

World Rugby’s "simplified law book" was launched Tuesday with the aim of enhancing accessibility and understanding without altering the laws themselves.

The revolutionary law book, which can be accessed at laws.worldrugby.org and downloaded via the App store, is the product of almost two years’ work by a specialist group.

The result is a law book that is more logically laid out, clearer in its explanations and, with various repetitions and contradictions removed, 42% shorter than the current version.

World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont said: “As our game continues to grow around the world, we continue to strive to make the sport as accessible to all. The laws can be difficult to understand for new participants and fans and the new law book goes a long way towards simplifying it and making it easier to understand for players, coaches, referees and the viewing public.

“This has been a truly collaborative effort with every union given the opportunity to contribute. I’d like to thank them and the working group for their full commitment to an extensive and important process. I believe what they have produced will make a big difference to the game as we seek to make rugby more accessible to all.”

Law Simplification Group: Mark Harrington (World Rugby Head of Technical Services and club head coach), Tappe Henning (Scottish Rugby Union Referee Manager and former international referee), Dr Ross Tucker (sports scientist), Rod Hill (New Zealand Rugby Referee Manager), Chris Cuthbertson (Chairman RFU Laws Committee), James Fitzgerald (World Rugby Media Manager and former international referee), Adam Pearson (web designer/illustrator).

The new law book will shortly be printed and distributed in the usual way.

