Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

World Rugby launches simplified law book

0 Comments
LONDON

World Rugby’s "simplified law book" was launched Tuesday with the aim of enhancing accessibility and understanding without altering the laws themselves.

The revolutionary law book, which can be accessed at laws.worldrugby.org and downloaded via the App store, is the product of almost two years’ work by a specialist group.

The result is a law book that is more logically laid out, clearer in its explanations and, with various repetitions and contradictions removed, 42% shorter than the current version.

World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont said: “As our game continues to grow around the world, we continue to strive to make the sport as accessible to all. The laws can be difficult to understand for new participants and fans and the new law book goes a long way towards simplifying it and making it easier to understand for players, coaches, referees and the viewing public.

“This has been a truly collaborative effort with every union given the opportunity to contribute. I’d like to thank them and the working group for their full commitment to an extensive and important process. I believe what they have produced will make a big difference to the game as we seek to make rugby more accessible to all.”

Law Simplification Group: Mark Harrington (World Rugby Head of Technical Services and club head coach), Tappe Henning (Scottish Rugby Union Referee Manager and former international referee), Dr Ross Tucker (sports scientist), Rod Hill (New Zealand Rugby Referee Manager), Chris Cuthbertson (Chairman RFU Laws Committee), James Fitzgerald (World Rugby Media Manager and former international referee), Adam Pearson (web designer/illustrator).

The new law book will shortly be printed and distributed in the usual way.

© Worldrugby.org

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Holiday Campaign

Reasonable Door-To-Door Transportation From Your Home To Tokyo's Airports

MK TAXI

View More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

A Year in Japan Through Emoji

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Kishiwada Danjiri Festival

GaijinPot Travel

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Offer

Free Massage

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Events

This Week in Japan Jan. 1-7, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Yearly Horoscope: Stars Over Tokyo 2018

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Buy 3 get 1 free!

BARKT

Change Your Luck for the Better with the Power of Omamori

GaijinPot Blog

Beaches

Inamuragasaki Beach

GaijinPot Travel