Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tennis

Russia beats Japan at Hopman Cup in mixed doubles decider

0 Comments
PERTH, Australia

Karen Khachanov and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beat Yuichi Sugita and Naomi Osaka 4-1, 4-0 in a Fast4 mixed doubles decider Thursday to give Russia a 2-1 victory over Japan at the Hopman Cup.

The Russian team took advantage of a number of unforced errors by Sugita and Osaka in the Fast4 format, which includes four-game sets, five-point tiebreakers, no advantage and no let scoring.

In earlier singles matches, Khachanov beat Sugita 6-4, 6-2 after Osaka overcame illness to beat 15th-ranked Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

Neither team could have qualified for the final on Saturday from Group B. Later Thursday, the Roger Federer-led Switzerland was playing the United States, with the winner advancing to the final.

After not being able to play at all against the U.S. on Tuesday, Osaka required assistance from a doctor during the second set Thursday but was able to continue to beat the Russian player.

"I just feel like to play like that against someone so well, and not be 100 percent and still win, I should be proud of myself," Osaka said.

Pavlyuchenkova leaves Perth without a singles victory. The 2017 Australian Open quarterfinalist also lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic and then CoCo Vandeweghe of the U.S.

Germany, 2-0 in Group A, needs to win its match on Friday against Australia to advance to the final.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tax Issues in Japanese Real Estate Investment

Jan 30th (Tues), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Japan’s best Mojito for ¥300!

300Bar Next

Events

This Week in Japan Jan. 1-7, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Vegan in Japan: 4 Veg-Friendly Eateries in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

A Year in Japan Through Emoji

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Mini Head Spa Treatment

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Festivals

Kishiwada Danjiri Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Cities

Nasu

GaijinPot Travel

Beaches

Inamuragasaki Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

GaijinPot Blog