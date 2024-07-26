 Japan Today
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva greets fans in Moscow Image: AFP
sports

Russia fails in bid to regain 2022 Olympic skating gold

0 Comments
PARIS

Russia's attempt to be restored to the gold medal position in team figure skating at the 2022 Beijing Olympics has been rejected, sport's top court said on Thursday.

The Russians had appealed against the decision to strip them of the gold that they won largely thanks to the points scored by then 15-year-old Kamila Valieva, who is now serving a four-year ban for doping.

Russia secured gold after Valieva became the first woman to land a quadruple jump in Olympic competition.

The next day she was told she had tested positive before the Games for trimetazidine, a drug used to treat angina but banned for athletes.

When her points were deducted, Russia were relegated to bronze.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said that a panel "deliberated and concluded that the results of Ms Valieva in the Olympic figure skating team event were correctly disqualified... and that the ROC (Russian) skating team could not be awarded the gold medal."

Russia's Olympic committee said it was "extremely disappointed" with the CAS ruling, but added: "There were no illusions about the outcome of this case, as well as in cases of other lawsuits or appeals filed from the Russian side in the last almost three years."

The final podium has still not been decided.

CAS is considering an appeal from Canada, who finished in fourth place.

Canada want the final medal, which would leave the USA with the gold and Japan in silver medal position.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

