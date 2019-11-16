Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Russia's Nikita Nagornyy performs on the parallel bars during men's qualifying sessions for the Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
gymnastics

Russia leads team event at gymnastics worlds

0 Comments
STUTTGART, Germany

European champion Nikita Nagornyy set the pace in the all-round standings as Russia topped the team event on the first day of the men's qualification at the Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart on Sunday.

Nagornyy, part of the Russia squad which secured Olympic silver medals at the 2016 Games in Rio, scored a total of 87.333 points across six disciplines.

Compatriot Dalaloyan Artur was second with 86.531 while Lee Chih-kai led a great team effort from Taiwan, which sits second in the overall rankings.

Russia leads with 259.928 points, ahead of Taiwan (250.093) and Brazil (247.236).

The rest of the qualifying from the last four subdivisions is set to be completed on Monday.

Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan will be hoping he has done enough to make the pommel horse final.

European champion McClenaghan scored 15.200, which put him top in the individual standings, ahead of Lee.

The leading eight gymnasts following the completion of the qualifying stage will progress through to the final, where a potential place can be secured for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets now for NBA JAPAN GAMES 2019

October 8 and 10 at Saitama Super Arena

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel