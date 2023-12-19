Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The International Olympic Committee has said Russian competitors can take part at the 2024 Paris Games as neutrals and only under certain conditions Photo: AFP/File
sports

Russia still banned from Olympic athletics, 'but things change,' says Coe

2 Comments
PARIS

Russian competitors remain banned from track and field events at next year's Paris Olympics but Sebastian Coe on Monday conceded that "the world changes" and said the situation was being monitored.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said earlier this month that athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus would be able to compete in Paris as neutrals, outside of team events and as long as they did not actively support the war on Ukraine.

That move changed the position of their original blanket ban following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

But World Athletics president Coe said after the IOC's move that his sport would not allow Russians or Belarusians to compete in Paris -- and in a conference call with agencies including AFP he said that position had not changed.

"There is no change," the British double Olympic gold medallist said.

"The most important thing is that everybody is beginning to recognize that the autonomy and independence of international federations to make these judgements is really important. We made a judgement which we believe was in the best interest of our sport."

Coe added though that "the world changes every five minutes, the situation could change".

"We do have a working group that is monitoring the situation within the sport and it will advise and guide the Council on what circumstances might need to exist for any exclusion to be lifted," he added.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

'but things change,' says Coe

translation, money talks

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

I wonder if they would even want to compete in the Olympics after having been banned for the second time . America has started numerous wars over the years but there has never been any talk of banning them. The Olympics are supposed to be above such petty politics.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog