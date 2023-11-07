Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The logo of the Russian Olympic Committee at its offices in Moscow Photo: AFP/File
sports

Russian Olympic body appeals IOC suspension at CAS

0 Comments
LAUSANNE

Russia's Olympic body on Monday launched an appeal against its suspension by the International Olympic Committee at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the sports tribunal said.

The IOC suspended the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) on October 12 for violating the territorial integrity of the membership of Ukraine by recognising illegally annexed territories.

ROC has recognised regional organisations from four Ukrainian territories annexed since Russia's invasion began in 2022.

CAS said in its appeal to the Swiss-based court that the Russian Olympic Committee "requests that the Challenged Decision be set aside and that it be reinstated as a (National Olympic Committee) recognised by the IOC, benefitting from all rights and prerogatives granted by the Olympic Charter".

The sport court said the arbitration proceedings had already begun with both parties exchanging written submissions before a panel of arbitrators is created.

"At this time, it is not possible to indicate a time frame for the issuance of the decision," it added.

The CAS decision will be final and binding, although the parties can appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal.

The procedure at CAS has no bearing on the possible presence of athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus at the Paris Olympics next year.

The IOC has said that question will be decided at the "appropriate moment".

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog