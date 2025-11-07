 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
2026 Winter Olympics Venues Bormio
FILE - Olympic rings are seen near a slope of the Stelvio Ski Center, venue for the alpine ski and ski mountaineering disciplines at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)
sports

Russian skiers appeal to sports' highest court over ban from Olympic qualifying events

0 Comments
LAUSANNE, Switzerland

Russian skiers are challenging their continuing ban from competitions as they try to qualify for the 2026 Winter Olympics, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Thursday.

Six skiers, six Para-athletes and the Russian ski federation have filed an appeal against a decision last month by the International Ski and Snowboard Federation to extend their total ban during the country's war on Ukraine.

CAS gave no timetable for a hearing in what will be a fast-tracked case three months before the Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo Olympics open.

The potential for another legal win for Russia seemed to increase last week when a different CAS panel of judges upheld a challenge by Russian lugers that requires the International Luge Federation to begin a process of assessing athletes for approved neutral status.

Neutral status can be approved in most Olympic sports according to International Olympic Committee guidance for athletes who have not publicly supported the military invasion of Ukraine and do not have ties to military or state security agencies.

Some Russian and Belarusian athletes competed at the Paris Summer Games last year without their national flag, anthem and team colors.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel