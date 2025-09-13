 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Athletics Worlds
Head of World Athletics Sebastian Coe arribves for an event ahead of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on Thursday. Image: AP/Matthais Schrader
sports

Russians still banned as World Athletics Championships open in Tokyo

3 Comments
By STEPHEN WADE
TOKYO

Sebastian Coe, the head of World Athletics, on Friday said the organization is sticking to its long-held position that Russian athletes won't be allowed at the upcoming world championships and other big events until a peace settlement is reached in its war in Ukraine.

Track and field's hard-line stance is an outlier among Olympic sports, many of which allowed Russians to compete as neutral athletes at the Paris Olympics last year, and also at some world championships.

Russians have been almost completely absent from major international track meets for about a decade, dating to when they were sanctioned as the result of a doping scandal and the subsequent coverup that engulfed the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

Not long after World Athletics lifted that ban in 2022, it enacted a new one related to Russia's then-recent invasion of Ukraine.

“It’s pretty obvious that we want a full contingent,” Coe said on the eve of world championships, when asked if there were any changes to the Russia policy. “We need a settled position. We need a peaceful agreement before we can move off that landscape."

The world championships will feature about 2,000 athletes from 200 countries. They'll take place at Japan’s $1.4 billion National Stadium, which was built for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Those Games were delayed a year by the pandemic and eventually held in Tokyo — but without fans.

At those Olympics, World Athletics granted only 10 spots for Russians who competed as “Authorized Neutral Athletes.” Among them was Maria Lasitskene, who won the gold medal in high jump but has not competed in a major international event since.

“No, nothing has changed," Coe said about the policy. “I hope to God that it does change -- not just for athletics -- because it’s an unsustainable situation.”

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

3 Comments
Login to comment

Sports should having nothing to do with international politics, even when it does, it will have double standard. It will say no to Russia but ok to state that doing genocide.

The only banned that acceptable if athletes from certain states doing doping or another enhancement substance. Leave politics outside please.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The genocidal russian state needs to be kept out of international events.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

I guess I am fine with russian athletes competing with the refugee team, though. Fitting irony in that.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel