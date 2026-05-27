 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Jannik Sinner is seeking to complete his career Grand Slam at the French Open Image: AFP
tennis

Sinner powers into French Open second round

0 Comments
PARIS

World number one Jannik Sinner put on a typically efficient display in his opening match at the French Open on Tuesday, moving past Clement Tabur to book his spot in the second round.

The 24-year-old needed just over two hours to beat the French wildcard 6-1, 6-3, 6-4.

It was a 30th straight win for Sinner and showed his challengers, if they were in any doubt, that the red-hot Italian is focussed on continuing his streak as he seeks to complete his career Grand Slam.

After winning all three clay-court Masters 1000 events in the run-up to Roland Garros, Sinner appears to have cracked the code to victory on the red dirt.

Without double-reigning champion and world number two Carlos Alcaraz in the draw in Paris, it is hard to see beyond Sinner lifting the Coupe des Mousquetaires for the first time come the men's final on June 7.

"I'm very happy to be back here, it's a very very special place," Sinner said. "First-round matches they are never easier but (it's) even more special to start the tournament in a night session."

Sinner's last appearance on Court Philippe Chatrier was during the French Open title-match last year, but if he had any jitters about returning to the site of that epic five-set loss, in which he passed up three championship points, it did not show.

The San Candido native raced out of the blocks on center court as he wrapped up the first set for the loss of just one game in 30 minutes.

World number 171 Tabur stuck doggedly to his task to the appreciation of the home crowd, but Sinner's groundstrokes were too powerful and accurate as he pummeled his way into a two-set lead.

Sinner had to dig deep in his first service game of the third set, before immediately breaking to close in on victory.

After an uncharacteristically sloppy volley on his first match point, Sinner passed up two more before finally winning behind his own serve in the next game.

He will meet Argentinian Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

sports

Who are the Japanese Female Athletes Competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics for Figure Skating?

Savvy Tokyo

sports

Skiing in Japan: A Beginner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

HachiKita Highlands Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over the Finish Line: 2026 Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Cheap Gyms in Tokyo: 10 Budget Options

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba vs Niseko: Choosing Between Japan’s Two Biggest Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tsugaike Mountain Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel