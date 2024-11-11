Ruthless Springboks beat Scotland 32-15 at Murrayfield

Scotland's Duhan van der Merwe, left is tackled by South Africa's Canan Moodie and his teammate South Africa's Kwagga Smith, right, during the Autumn Nations series rugby union match between Scotland and South Africa in Edinburgh, Scotland, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

rugby union

Clinical South Africa gave another great defensive display to beat Scotland 32-15 at Murrayfield on Sunday.

The scoreline flattered South Africa but the world champion will regain the No. 1 ranking when it's updated on Monday.

Scotland closed to within four points of the Springboks during a third-quarter purple patch but rushes of blood and the visitors' scramble defense prevented the try that the home side desperately wanted and needed.

The Scots, restricted to five Finn Russell penalties, also didn't score a try in their Rugby World Cup pool match in Marseille 14 months ago.

South Africa expertly shut out Scotland in the last quarter, with its scrum dominating, the benefit of putting almost a whole new pack on the park in the second half. Stand-in captain Eben Etzebeth was the only forward to play through.

The Springboks chose a 7-1 bench packed with forwards for the first time since the World Cup final to keep their powder dry for England, the main target of their British tour, next weekend.

They didn't visit the Scotland 22 that often but came away with points almost every time; scoring four tries, two to wing Makazole Mapimpi. The only two penalty kicks Handre Pollard took and landed were in the last 15 minutes, when they finally broke Scotland.

Their breakdown work and set-piece reliability against Scotland compensated for a heavy penalty count in the first hour that didn't even out until the end.

But the Boks started better.

Mapimpi was in after four minutes from a Pollard crosskick.

Scotland lock Scott Cummings appeared to be harshly yellow-carded for a crocodile roll on counterpart Franco Mostert, but it was upgraded to a 20-minute red card.

Even so, Russell kicked Scotland ahead 6-5.

South Africa shot back in front too easily after Lukhanyo Am won a turnover on defense. A lineout overthrow fell to prop Thomas du Toit who had a free run to the line for his first test try.

After Russell's third penalty, South Africa scored its third try from four appearances in the 22. Mapimpi bagged his second try catching a lovely chip from Willie le Roux for 19-9.

Right on halftime, Scotland's Ben White had a try rubbed out by a Huw Jones knock-on but the hosts were merely teasing a thrilling third quarter.

Centers Jones and captain Sione Tuipulotu, fullback Tom Jordan and Russell conjured brilliant attacks that tore apart the South Africans and brought Murrayfield to its feet.

But they couldn't complete the last pass.

The highlight was a weaving, 35-meter run by Jones that beat six Springboks. The move died with a pass to nobody.

Scotland's only reward in the period was two more Russell penalties.

A lineout penalty against Scotland that Pollard turned into three points confirmed the switch in momentum and Jordan, playing his second test out of position, came off to a standing ovation.

The Springboks polished off a controlled performance when they demolished Scotland's scrum for their fourth try, finished by Jasper Wiese.

