APTOPIX Spain Tennis Barcelona Open
Casper Ruud of Norway lifts the trophy after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, right, 7-5, 6-3 during the final of the Barcelona Open tennis tournament in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, April 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
tennis

Ruud beats Tsitsipas to win Barcelona Open

BARCELONA, Spain

Casper Ruud took his revenge against Stefanos Tsitsipas by winning the Barcelona Open final in straight sets on Sunday for his biggest career title, a week after losing to the Greek in the Monte Carlo Masters final.

Ruud won 7-5, 6-3 for his first title of the season after losing the three other finals he played this year.

“Honestly, this has been worth the wait,” Ruud said after the triumph in Barcelona. “A lot of finals that I’ve lost have been tough, a bit disappointing, of course. Any time you reach a final, it’s nonetheless a good week, so you can’t be too hard on yourself, but this one has been a long time coming."

Seventh-ranked Tsitsipas had comfortably won in straight sets in Monte Carlo but this time Ruud prevailed, converting three of the six break points he earned.

“I’m super happy to do it here in Barcelona in front of a packed stadium and on Rafa Nadal Court," the sixth-ranked Ruud said. "It’s special to me because I looked up to him (Nadal) all my childhood, came here myself as a 13-year-old boy to watch him and the others play here. It’s a great feeling.”

Ruud is eyeing next month’s French Open after finishing runner-up at Roland Garros last year, one of three Grand Slam finals he has lost.

The 25-year-old Norwegian snapped a 10-match winning streak for Tsitsipas, who was 10-0 on clay this season and was seeking his 12th career title. Tsitsipas had lost all three of his previous Barcelona finals — in 2018, 2021 and 2023.

It was the 11th career title for Ruud, and the 10th on clay. His last title had been in Estoril in April 2023.

