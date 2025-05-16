 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Casper Ruud was beaten in straight sets in just over an hour by Jannik Sinner. Image: AFP
tennis

Ruud mesmerised by 'next level' Sinner in Rome destruction

0 Comments
ROME

Casper Ruud was left bewildered by the straight sets hammering dished out to him by Jannik Sinner on Thursday, as the world number seven exited the Italian Open on the end of a fearful beating.

Sinner took little more than an hour to sweep aside Madrid champion Ruud on centre court at the Foro Italico, winning 6-0, 6-1 and storming into the Rome semi-finals.

"It's near as perfect that I witnessed, at least as a player, playing someone, so just got to give it to him," Ruud told reporters.

"Everything else that came out of his racket... feels like a hundred miles an hour plus, every single shot, on the forearm, from the backhand, and even on my shots that I feel at times are pretty heavy it comes back like just firing. He was just everywhere... it's just like playing a wall that you know shoots hundred miles an hour balls at you all the time."

Ruud drew the loudest cheer of the night when he held his serve to win his only game, and he insisted that even he enjoyed watching Sinner's dominant performance.

"It doesn't feel so bad honestly, I think it was more fun than anything," said Ruud. "You just look at the guy and say 'wow this is kind of next-level shit', excuse my language. I don't know what else to say, it was almost fun to witness.

"I was there ready to play but he was just even readier."

Sinner will face Tommy Paul, a 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 winner over Hubert Hurkacz in the day's first match, in the last four evening as he continues his comeback from a three-month doping ban.

The world number one could yet play rival Carlos Alcaraz in a blockbuster final between tennis' leading men, but he said he is not complacent about his chances on Friday.

"There's not really a lot to say, I'm very happy, but things can change from one moment to the next," said Sinner. "Tomorrow we have another player. I played against him at the U.S. Open and it was a very difficult match (won in straight sets). Let's see what I can do tomorrow."

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season 2025

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

10 Ways to Meet Locals in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hakuba Goryu Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Meiho Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kiroro Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Tanigawadake Tenjindaira Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashimayari Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel