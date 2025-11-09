 Japan Today
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan celebrates after defeating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the women's final singles match of the WTA finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/ Fatima Shbair)
tennis

Rybakina beats No. 1-ranked Sabalenka to win WTA Finals

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia

Elena Rybakina won the WTA Finals after beating No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 7-6 (0) on Saturday.

The sixth-ranked Rybakina struck eight aces and converted the sole break of the match on the indoor hardcourt in Riyadh.

It was a second loss in the final of the season-ending tournament for Sablenka after the four-time Grand Slam winner lost to Carlone Garcia in the 2022 title match.

Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion from Kazakhstan, was playing her first title match in her third consecutive WTA Finals appearance.

She collected $5.23 million after going 5-0 at the event featuring the top eight women. The WTA said that was the largest payout in the history of women’s sports. Sabalenka earned $2.7 million as runner-up.

Sabalenka entered the match with an 8-5 head-to-head edge over her opponent and a 22–2 record in tiebreakers this year.

Rybakina recorded her tour-best 45th hardcourt win of the season. The 26-year-old Kazakhstani became the 10th straight first-time winner of the WTA Finals.

