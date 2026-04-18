Rybakina powers past Andreeva to reach Stuttgart final

Elena Rybakina is through to her third final of the year in Stuttgart

tennis

Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina surged to a 7-5, 6-1 victory over teenager Mirra Andreeva on Saturday and will face Karolina Muchova for the title in Stuttgart.

Rybakina shook off any lingering fatigue from a late finish in Friday's quarter-final win over Leylah Fernandez to reach her third final of the year.

Top seed Rybakina snatched a tight opening set by breaking Andreeva, who was 7-0 on clay this season and won in Linz last week, with the Russian serving to force a tie-break.

She carried over that momentum to sweep into a 5-0 lead in the second set before closing out victory in 77 minutes.

"First set, we were going pretty even," said Rybakina. "I had some opportunities to go up but didn't take them. But I'm happy that in these important moments, my serve worked and I stayed aggressive.

"Then in the second set being up, I was more free to hit, to step in, to play even more aggressive.

"So I'm pretty happy with the performance. It was really solid. And I guess the three-hour match yesterday, it did help me today."

Rybakina, who finished runner-up at Indian Wells last month, will have a chance on Sunday to regain the title she won two years ago and drive off with a second Porsche sports car -- the coveted prize awarded to the champion in Stuttgart.

Muchova edged Elina Svitolina 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 earlier in the day to book her spot in the final.

The world number 12 will play the first 500-level final of her career as she goes in search of a third WTA title.

Muchova, the 2023 Roland Garros runner-up, got the edge over Svitolina to claim the opening set as she converted both break points against the Ukrainian.

The seventh seed's serve deserted her somewhat in the next frame as Svitolina hit back by breaking Muchova three times to claim the second set.

The crucial moment in the decider came in the ninth game as Muchova pounced on Svitolina's service game to get her nose in front at 5-4.

That sole break was enough as Muchova then served out the match to love, sealing the deal with an ace out wide.

© 2026 AFP