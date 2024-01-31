Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
Son Heung-min scores his penalty Photo: AFP
soccer

S Korea set up Australia clash; Uzbeks plot Asian Cup 'surprise'

0 Comments
By Peter STEBBINGS
DOHA

Son Heung-min's South Korea came back from the dead to beat Saudi Arabia 4-2 on penalties on Tuesday and join dark horses Uzbekistan in the Asian Cup quarterfinals.

South Korea will face Australia in the last eight while the Uzbeks play hosts and holders Qatar after beating Thailand 2-1.

Second-choice goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo was the hero for South Korea in Doha, saving penalties from Sami Al-Najei and Abdulrahman Ghareeb in the shootout.

Jo was only playing because of a serious knee injury to regular stopper Kim Seung-gyu in training earlier in the tournament.

After a nail-biting game had ended 1-1, Hwang Hee-chan scored the decisive penalty for Jurgen Klinsmann's side, who are aiming to end a 64-year Asian Cup title drought.

Saudi coach Roberto Mancini disappeared down the tunnel before Hwang took the final penalty.

In front of a crowd of 40,000 at Education City Stadium, Abdullah Radif opened the scoring for the Saudis 33 seconds after coming on as a half-time substitute.

South Korea had several chances to equalize but left it until the death to do so, sub Cho Gue-sung popping up in the 99th minute to rescue his team and force extra time.

Klinsmann's men dominated both periods of extra time but were guilty of over-elaborating and could not put the ball in the net.

Saudi Pro League sides have shelled out to lure big-name players while Saudi Arabia is set to host the 2034 World Cup, all part of a broader move into global sport.

But they are out of the Asian Cup in the last 16 and their wait for a fourth continental crown -- and first since 1996 -- goes on.

Srecko Katanec said that his Uzbekistan side can "surprise" Qatar in the quarter-finals despite being depleted by injury and illness.

The Uzbeks took the lead against Thailand in the first half with a cool Azizbek Turgunboev finish through the legs of the goalkeeper.

Thailand were the lowest-ranked team left at the tournament but they hit back just before the hour with an even better goal, from distance, by substitute Supachok Sarachat.

Uzbekistan went ahead again midway through the second half when highly rated 20-year-old CSKA Moscow attacker Abbosbek Fayzullaev struck from outside the box.

This time Thailand had no reply, despite some late pressure.

Uzbek coach Katanec felt his side should have scored two more goals in the first half but was delighted with the result, given they were missing several first-choice players.

"Imagine what kind of work I have to do," said the Slovenian, adding that he is missing five players who would normally start.

None will be available to face Qatar on Saturday, he said.

"We also have some virus, many players are ill, but we performed well and our players did their job," he said.

Despite being short of his best side Katanec struck a defiant tone, saying: "We can surprise Qatar, why not?"

Pre-tournament favorites Japan enter the last-16 fray on Wednesday when they play Bahrain, while Iran face Syria.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Daisen White Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Hakuba Ski Resorts

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Badminton Clubs and Tournaments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Urban Oasis: How to Enjoy a Swimming Pool in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog