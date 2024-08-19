 Japan Today
Aryna Sabalenka warmed up for the US Open with victory at the Cincinnati Open on Monday Image: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP
tennis

Sabalenka downs Pegula to win WTA Cincinnati Open

CINCINNATI

Aryna Sabalenka thrust herself into U.S. Open title contention on Monday with a 6-3, 7-5 defeat of Jessica Pegula to win the ATP/WTA Cincinnati Open.

The third seed who missed Wimbledon with a shoulder injury won a trophy for the first time since collecting her second Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January.

Sabalenka had it all her way against the American sixth seed until the closing stages when she lost serve for the first time leading a set and 5-4.

But a quick re-break and another hold of serve solved that problem and produced a first Masters-level trophy on hardcourt since 2021 for the Belarus player.

"I really couldn't have wished for more -- it was a really great day at the office," Sabalenka said afterwards. "Just super happy with the level I played in the final and I was able to get this title. It's really important going into the U.S. Open."

Sabalenka -- beaten in last year's U.S. Open final -- has now defeated Pegula, champion last week in Toronto, in five of seven matches.

The winner will move to second in the world in the WTA rankings and has emerged as a serious contender when the Open begins in New York next Monday.

The win was Sabalenka's sixth WTA 1000 title and the 15th of her career.

The final was the first Cincinnati WTA final between two top-10 opponents since Garbine Muguruza defeated Simona Halep here in 2017.

Sabalenka wasted no time in establishing superiority with her break of Pegula for 3-1 in the first set, a margin which she kept throughout the 30-minute opener.

The third seed began the second set with an immediate break of Pegula and served up four games to love.

But the seed was undone while serving for victory leading 5-4. Sabalenka was broken for the first time in the match as her sixth-seeded opponent made a late stand.

But Sabalenka broke straight back for a 6-5 lead and polished off the win on her first match point.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

