Sabalenka eyes Australian Open hat-trick but Swiatek, Gauff lurk

Hat-trick bid: Aryna Sabalenka is aiming to lift the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup awarded to the winner of the Australian Open for the third year running, after triumphs in 2024 (left) and 2023

tennis

By Daniel HICKS

World number one Aryna Sabalenka is gunning for a third consecutive Australian Open crown but will face a stiff challenge from Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and last year's runner-up Zheng Qinwen.

Sabalenka won the Brisbane International on Sunday but the headline was in Sydney where a red-hot Gauff beat Swiatek in the United Cup final in a statement victory.

The 20-year-old American Gauff bounced back impressively from parting with coach Brad Gilbert to win the WTA 1000 in Beijing and the WTA Tour Finals to end 2024.

The world number three again looked in prime form as she inspired the U.S. to victory over Poland in the mixed-teams event and confidence is high heading into Melbourne.

"Honestly, before every Grand Slam I have the belief that I can win," said Gauff, who triumphed at the 2023 U.S. Open for her only major title so far. "And especially after the U.S. Open, I proved that I could do it. I definitely have belief that I can win."

The United Cup was Swiatek's first event since it was revealed she had served a one-month doping suspension.

The world number two began her 2025 campaign with four straight singles wins until coming up against Gauff, where she went down 6-4, 6-4 a week before the start of the Australian Open.

Swiatek is a five-time major champion but she has never shone at Melbourne Park, only progressing beyond the fourth round in 2022, when she was upset by Danielle Collins in the semifinals.

The Pole also appears to be carrying a niggling left thigh injury that needed strapping during the week, but she brushed off any fears after the United Cup final.

"I was just tired," the 23-year-old said. "You know, the volume at the beginning of the tournament especially has been pretty big. But honestly, it's all good."

Sabalenka is the woman to beat in Australia after the best season of her career in 2024, capped by being named WTA Player of the Year last month.

The Belarusian will be the first woman to win the Australian Open three years in a row since Martina Hingis in 1999 should she go all the way.

The 26-year-old showed she was in the mood with a romp to the trophy at the season-opening Brisbane International, dropping only one set.

"Mentally, physically, I'll be ready to go at the Australian Open," she said. "I definitely feel confident in my game."

The victory continued her superb form from 2024 where she reached seven finals and won four tournaments.

She began 2024 by successfully defending the Australian Open and bookended it by lifting her first U.S. Open, as well as winning WTA 1000 events in Cincinnati and Wuhan.

Sabalenka recaptured the number one ranking from Swiatek, who had mysteriously pulled out of the WTA's Asian swing citing "personal matters".

Only later was it revealed Swiatek had been absent because of a one-month ban for testing positive for a banned heart medication. She denies knowingly doping.

China's Zheng had a stellar 2024 including winning Olympic gold but she goes into the first Grand Slam of the year without playing a warm-up event.

Other fancied players, Jasmine Paolini, Mirra Andreeva and two-time Melbourne champion Naomi Osaka have all shown glimpses of their best form to begin the season.

Late bloomer Paolini, 29, won two of her three singles at the United Cup to follow a 2024 where she reached the finals at Roland Garros and Wimbledon and rose to world number four.

Former number one Osaka returned to the circuit last year after the birth of her daughter but failed to recapture the form that took her to four Slam crowns.

Now under the wing of Patrick Mouratoglou, who formerly coached Serena Williams, she reached her first final since 2022 at Auckland before pulling out on Sunday with an abdominal problem.

Osaka, who is not thought to be badly injured, is ranked 50 and so will be unseeded and a dangerous potential early opponent for anyone.

Teenage sensation Andreeva, a semifinalist at Roland Garros in 2024, is expected to figure at the sharp end of Grand Slams this season.

The 17-year-old Russian already has one WTA title to her name and although she lost in the semi-finals at Brisbane to Sabalenka, the match was a lot closer than the 6-3, 6-2 scoreline suggested.

One current Grand Slam champion will be absent, however, as Wimbledon winner Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic has pulled out with a back injury.

© 2025 AFP