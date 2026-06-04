Sabalenka implodes as Shnaider books French Open semi with Chwalinska

tennis

By Neil FULTON

Aryna Sabalenka saw her golden opportunity to claim a maiden French Open title go by on Wednesday as the world number one spectacularly crashed out to Diana Shnaider in the last eight, while Flavio Cobolli won to ensure an all-Italian men's semifinal.

After battling back from a set down and being led by a double break of serve in the second by the world number one, Shnaider prevailed to set up a last-four meeting with Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska.

"I screw up, and then she stepped in and she played great. I feel like mentally I couldn't really recover after the second set," Sabalenka said after her 3-6, 7-5, 6-0 loss. "I don't know when was the last time that happened to me that I lost 10 games in a row. I don't know. I guess mentally I got into very deep, deep, dark hole over there, and I just couldn't get back mentally on track."

Sabalenka's collapse on Court Philippe Chatrier was reminiscent of last year's final when Coco Gauff battled back to beat the four-time major winner in three sets.

But this year's defeat to 25th seed Shnaider will sting just as much as Sabalenka had entered the last eight as the overwhelming favorite to win Roland Garros, following the early exits of principal challengers Gauff, Iga Swiatek and world number two Elena Rybakina.

"I don't like easy wins, you know. I guess for me it's about suffer, overcome, and get it done," Sabalenka said tongue-in-cheek.

Shnaider's best previous performance in a major was a fourth-round run at the U.S. Open in 2024.

But now the 22-year-old finds herself the favorite to reach the final at Roland Garros.

"It's gonna be a big switch for me for tomorrow's match," Shnaider said. "(I'm) Happy for (Chwalinska). Yeah, I'm expecting a huge fight tomorrow. I feel like both of us is gonna be leaving it all out tomorrow with a huge opportunity in front of us."

Earlier, world number 114 Chwalinska continued her stunning French Open run by becoming just the second women's qualifier to reach the last four at Roland Garros in the professional era.

The 24-year-old Pole again defied the odds to down Russian 22nd seed Anna Kalinskaya 7-6 (7/3), 6-3.

"I honestly don't know what's going on. I know I repeat myself but every single match here is kind of crazy for me so I'm very grateful," Chwalinska said on court.

It was her eighth win at the tournament after she battled through three qualifying rounds to reach the main draw of a major for just the third time in her career.

Prior to her run in Paris, Chwalinska had only ever won two tour-level matches on clay in her career, now she stands one victory away from competing for the biggest title the surface has to offer.

"I feel like I just, for some reason, I don't process it, you know," Chwalinska said.

"But definitely after the tournament finishes, I will kind of have time to, I guess, be grateful for what happened and process it as well."

If the women's tournament is now set to produce a first-time Grand Slam winner, that has been the case for the men's since last week.

However, one thing is certain regarding Sunday's men's final, there will be an Italian at the party, after Cobolli came back from a set down to edge Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

"I felt like this is the chance of my life," the 10th seed said. "I have to give everything in my matches and today I did that so I'm really happy."

At the start of the tournament, it seemed almost a given that an Italian would make it to the title-match, with top seed Jannik Sinner on a scintillating clay-court run.

But the Italian world number one stunningly lost in the second round and blew the top half of the draw wide open.

Three of his compatriots have stepped into the chasm left by Sinner's exit, and first-time Grand Slam semifinalist Cobolli will be joined in Friday's top-bracket last-four match-up by Matteo Berrettini as Matteo Berrettini's run at Roland Garros came to a sad end when he was forced to retire injured.

Former Wimbledon finalist Berrettini, who has struggled with various injuries in recent years, called it quits in the second set when trailing 7-5, 5-2 on Court Philippe Chatrier.

"You never want someone to end the tournament like this," said the 25-year-old Arnaldi. "I'm sorry for him and I hope he's going recover and soon it's going to come the grass and he's going to be very tough to play."

© 2026 AFP