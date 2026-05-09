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Italian Open Tennis
Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka reacts during the match against Romania's Sorana Cirstea at the Italian Open tennis tournament in Rome, Saturday, May 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
tennis

Sabalenka suffers surprise defeat to Cirstea at Italian Open

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ROME

Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka suffered a shock third-round loss to Sorana Cirstea at the Italian Open on Saturday.

Sabalenka appeared to be cruising to victory while leading by a set and 2-0 but the 26th-ranked Cirstea stormed back to triumph 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.

It was a first win over a world No. 1 for the 36-year-old Romanian, who is playing her final pro season.

“I’m very, very happy,” a beaming Cirstea said. “Aryna is an amazing player. I thought I played really well today. I’m working really, really hard. It’s nice to have this result as payoff.”

Sabalenka appeared visibly bothered by lower back pain and called for a medical time out for treatment while down 4-3 in the final set.

“Felt like my body was limiting me from performing on the highest level,” Sabalenka said. "She stepped in and played incredible tennis. Didn’t really give me much opportunities. ... But I guess we never lose, we only learn, so it’s okay.

“Probably it’s my lower back, connected to the hip, which is limiting me from the full rotation. We are going to have some days off, spend it on recovery. That’s the plan for now.”

It was the second straight surprise exit for Sabalenka, who was upset by American Hailey Baptiste in the Madrid Open quarterfinals last week.

Cirstea will next play Linda Noskova in the round of 16.

Defending champion Jasmine Paolini was also out. The Italian wasted three match points in a 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3 loss to Elise Mertens in the third round.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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