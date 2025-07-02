Sabalenka tells troubled Zverev to talk to family about mental health issues

tennis

World number one Aryna Sabalenka has urged Alexander Zverev to talk to his family about his mental health issues before they "destroy" him.

German world number three Zverev opened up about his mental struggles, saying he felt "alone" and "empty" after a shock Wimbledon first-round defeat against France's Arthur Rinderknech on Tuesday.

"Maybe for the first time in my life I'll probably need it," the 28-year-old told reporters when asked if he would see a therapist to help with his problems.

"I've been through a lot of difficulties. I've never felt this empty before. Just lacking joy in everything that I do. It's not necessarily about tennis. Just lacking joy outside of tennis, as well."

The three-time Grand Slam finalist's cry for help brought a sympathetic response from top-seeded women's star Sabalenka.

Speaking after her Wimbledon second-round win against Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic on Wednesday, the Belarusian revealed she used to speak to a therapist, before deciding it was better to share her problems with her family.

Reigning U.S. Open champion Sabalenka, 27, believes Zverev should follow the same path.

"Well, I had a therapist five years in my career. I stopped maybe in 2022. But it's actually crazy to hear from someone like Alexander because he surrounded himself with the family, you know?" Sabalenka said.

"It's really important to talk openly about whatever you're dealing with. Especially if you have your family, talk about what are you experiencing because if you're going to keep it inside, it's just going to destroy you.

"I think that's kind of like something happening to him. He just needs to open up to whoever is close to him. Like I think family is the best, people who can accept whatever you're dealing with."

Zverev's frank admission sparked concerns about his welfare and Sabalenka said being more open is the only way to feel positive.

"The moment you start talk about your problems, you kind of start realizing a lot of things. It's helping to solve them," she said.

"So he just has to be a bit more open, not only to himself but just like open to his family, team, just so everyone is aware what is going on through his mind. That's the most important. Like me with my team, we always talk a lot. So that's why I don't need a therapist, because I have my team.

"We can talk about whatever. I know they're not going to judge me. They're not going to blame me. They're just going to accept it, and we are just going to work through. This is the best advice I can give Sascha."

