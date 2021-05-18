Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Italy Giro Cycling
Peter Sagan celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the tenth stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, from L'Aquila to Foligno, Italy, Monday, May 17, 2021. (Gian Mattia D'Alberto/LaPresse via AP)
cycling

Sagan wins 10th stage of Giro; Bernal loses a second of lead

0 Comments
FOLIGNO, Italy

Peter Sagan won the 10th stage of the Giro d’Italia in a sprint Monday, while Egan Bernal had one second shaved off his overall lead.

Remco Evenepoel earned one second more than Bernal in an intermediate sprint and is now 14 seconds behind the Ineos Grenadiers rider.

Sagan surged ahead of Fernando Gaviria in sight of the finish line after the undulating 139-kilometer (86-mile) route from L’Aquila to Foligno.

Gaviria crossed second and Davide Cimolai was third, all with the same time of 3 hours, 10 minutes.

It was the 18th stage win for Sagan at Grand Tours -- 12 at the Tour de France, four at the Spanish Vuelta and two at the Giro.

Tuesday is the race’s first rest day.

The Giro finishes on May 30 in Milan with an individual time trial.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog