Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Hiroki Sakai is leaving Marseille Photo: AFP/File
soccer

Sakai bids 'sayonara' to Marseille

0 Comments
PARIS

Japan defender Hiroki Sakai announced on Monday he was leaving Marseille after five seasons at the Ligue 1 club.

"At the end of this season, I have decided to leave Europe and put an end to my Marseille dream," the 31-year-old posted on Instagram.

"Indeed, when I arrived in Marseille, I had decided that OM would be in my last European club and I have not changed my mind," he said.

Sakai, who has 61 Japan caps, arrived in 2016 from Hannover and made 184 appearances for Marseille, scoring twice and was under contract until 2022,

Sakai did not play as the club drew their last game of the season at Metz on Sunday, ruled out by a recurring back problem.

He was voted the club's player of season in 2019 by fans.

"With 184 games played, I have always given everything of myself for this beautiful shirt," he wrote. "Sayonara."

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Hozugawa River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko Moiwa Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel