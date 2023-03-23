Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan World Championships Figure Skating
Kaori Sakamoto of Japan performs during the women's short program in the World Figure Skating Championships in Saitama on Wednesday. Photo: AP/Hiro Komae
figure skating

Sakamoto leads after short program at figure skating worlds

0 Comments
SAITAMA

Defending champion Kaori Sakamoto took the lead after the women’s short program at the world figure skating championships on Wednesday.

Aiming to become the first Japanese skater to win back-to-back world titles, Sakamoto received 79.24 points at Saitama Super Arena for a routine that featured a double axel, a triple lutz and a triple flip, triple toeloop combination.

Sakamoto is 5.62 points ahead of Lee Hae-in of South Korea going to Friday’s free skate. Mai Mihara of Japan was third with 73.46 points.

“Hearing the crowd cheering reminded me of the last time the worlds were held here four years ago,” Sakamoto said. “I was pleased with today’s short program and will just try to stay focused for the rest of the competition.”

American teenager Isabeau Levito was fourth. The 16-year-old Levito, last year’s world junior champion, received 73.03 points for a strong routine that featured a triple flip, a double axel and a triple lutz, triple toeloop combination.

Loena Hendrickx of Belgium, the reigning world silver medalist, cleanly landed her first two jumps — a triple flip and a double axel — but fell at the end of her combination jump to finish fifth with 71.94 points.

Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan skated to the lead in the pairs short program. The world silver medalists received 80.72 points, a new personal best, to finish comfortably ahead of defending world champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier of the United States.

Knierim and Frazier produced a triple twist, throw triple flip and three level-four elements on their way to receiving 74.64 points.

“Today I thought we did a really great job of performing the program from beginning to end, skating strong, and bringing the characters to life,” Knierim said. “I‘m really proud of us. I think we’ve endured a lot recently and we put out the best today.”

European champions Sara Conti and Niccolo Macii of Italy were third with 73.24 points.

The men’s short program is on Thursday. Shoma Uno of Japan will be looking to defend the title but will be challenged by Grand Prix Final runner-up Sota Yamamoto and 18-year-old American Ilia Malinin, who made history this season by successfully performing the first quad axel in competition.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Want to Own a Car in Japan?

Auto Loans by Suruga Bank do not require permanent residency to apply. Let us support getting your first car loan here in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

5 Popular Hobbies to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Japan’s X League: An American Football Game Day Experience in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Shimanto River

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

A Guide to Top League Rugby in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

How To Watch A Sumo Morning Training Session

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Guide to Skiing and Snowboarding in Japan

GaijinPot Blog