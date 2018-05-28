Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mohamed Salah is confident of making the World Cup after his shoulder injury Photo: AFP
soccer

Salah 'confident' for World Cup despite shoulder injury

By Paul ELLIS
LONDON

Egypt's Mohamed Salah is "confident" of being fit for the World Cup despite suffering a shoulder injury in Liverpool's Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid.

Salah was forced off in tears during the first half of the 3-1 loss in Kiev on Saturday, sparking fears he wouldn't make it to next month's World Cup.

The 25-year-old sustained the problem when he was dragged awkwardly to the turf following a challenge with Sergio Ramos, leading some to claim the Madrid defender had deliberately tried to injure Liverpool's star forward.

Speaking after the final, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had described the injury as "serious" amid fears Salah had suffered a dislocated shoulder. That would have ruled him out of Egypt's first appearance in the World Cup since 1990.

But it now appears there is a good chance Salah will be able to join his country for the tournament in Russia.

"It was a very tough night, but I'm a fighter. Despite the odds, I'm confident that I'll be in Russia to make you all proud," Salah wrote on his official Twitter account on Sunday. Your love and support will give me the strength I need."

Just as Salah tweeted his fitness update, reports in Egypt claimed he had only suffered a strain in the shoulder ligaments and is expected to be back in action in three weeks.

Salah had been instrumental in Liverpool's unexpected run to their Champions League final since 2007. In an incredible first season with the Premier League club following his transfer from Roma last year, Salah broke a host of record as he scored 44 goals in all competitions.

He was voted Liverpool's Players of the Year and also scooped the PFA and Football Writers' Player of the Year awards. Salah had also scored the goal that took Egypt to the World Cup when he netted a dramatic late penalty in a qualifier against Congo in October.

Egypt's opening World Cup group stage match is against Uruguay on June 15. The Pharaohs will then play against Russia and Saudi Arabia on June 19 and June 25.

Before that, Egypt will play friendlies, almost certainly without Salah, against Belgium and Colombia on June 1 and June 6.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

